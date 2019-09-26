The CSU men’s basketball team can count experience as an asset when the regular season dawns in a little more than a month.
The Buccaneers kicked off practice Thursday, Sept. 26 with a boatload of familiar faces in the gym. CSU was 18-16 in 2018-19 and advanced to the second round of the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.
The Bucs lost leading scorer Christian Keeling, who transferred to the University of North Carolina, but bring back a veteran group. Junior guard Phlandrous Fleming (12.5 ppg) and sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler (10.9 ppg) averaged double figures scoring. Junior forward Ty Jones averaged 7.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game while junior guard Deontaye Buskey chipped in 6.2 points in 19.5 minutes per game.
Five other returners averaged double digits in minutes.
“I had a lot of fun coaching this group today,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We’ve got 11 guys back so we’re way advanced from where we were last year... A lot of our stuff is already in.”
The Bucs begin the 2019-20 campaign Nov. 5 at home against Columbia International. They have road trips to Dayton, Michigan State and Missouri to headline the non-conference slate.
“We’re looking forward to the journey, these next five weeks preparing for a very difficult non-conference schedule and a lot of fun in the Buc Dome,” Radebaugh said.
CSU begins its Big South slate Jan. 2 at home against USC Upstate.