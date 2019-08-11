Eight Charleston Southern football players have been selected to the Phil Steele 2019 preseason All-Big South first or second team.
Offensive linemen Zack Evans and Stephen Haralambis, linebacker J.D. Sosebee and long snapper Ethan Ray all received first-team recognition from the publication.
Wide receiver Kameron Brown, tight end Travay Hatten, linebacker Edward King and punter Kyle Reighard were on the second team.
Evans and Haralambis form a strong right-left guard tandem for the Buccaneers. Evans started all 11 games in 2018 for the Buccaneers playing primarily at right guard, while Haralambis was on the field for first snap in eight games. The Bucs averaged 168.5 rushing yards per game on the season, including four games eclipsing the 200-yard rushing mark. For 2018, the Bucs averaged 27:52 in time of possession.
Sosebee finished sixth in the Big South in tackles per game (7.2), first in fumbles recovered (3) and fifth in tackles among linebackers. He was fourth on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss and added 0.5 sacks on the year. Sosebee recorded double-digit tackles in four games, including a season-high 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against Savannah State.
Ray, a redshirt sophomore, averaged a 0.72 snap time and helped the Bucs unit post snap-to-kick averages of 2.06 seconds.
The Bucs continue preparing this month for their first season with coach Autry Denson at the helm. CSU opens the 2019 campaign on Aug. 31 at Furman, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
Hogs on 2020 football slate
Charleston Southern has agreed to a matchup next football season against the Arkansas Razorbacks of the Southeastern Conference. The Buccaneers will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., for an encounter against the Razorbacks on Oct. 3, 2020.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams and CSU's ninth all-time meeting against a Southeastern Conference foe.
The Bucs are taking on the University of South Carolina on Sept. 7 with a noon kickoff on the SEC Network.
Tickets for the CSU section against South Carolina will be available through the CSU athletic department until Aug. 16. They are on sale for $50 apiece.
CSU has lined up against six different SEC opponents heading into the 2019 season dating back to its first matchup against the University of Florida in 2009.
CSU is 0-7 all-time in games against the SEC.
The projected 2020 matchup against Arkansas marks the fourth consecutive season the Bucs will take on a member from a Power 5 conference. They played at Florida in 2018 and Mississippi State in 2017.