A former Berkeley High School football standout will have an opportunity to play in the Paradise of the Pacific after the college football season comes to a conclusion.
Alex Taylor, a senior offensive lineman at South Carolina State, has been invited to play in the 2020 Hula Bowl in Hawaii. He’ll be able to catch the eyes of pro scouts in the all-star event.
The 6-9, 310-pounder has had a sensational season in the trenches as a right tackle for the Bulldogs. The 2015 BHS graduate was recently named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week for the third time.
He graded out at 94 percent and recorded four pancake blocks in South Carolina State’s 24-10 homecoming win over Morgan State Oct. 21.
Taylor didn’t allow a sack and helped pave the way for South Carolina State's 198 rushing yards.
He first won offensive lineman of the week honors after the Bulldogs defeated then-No. 8 Wofford, 28-13, Aug. 31, recording four pancake blocks with no sacks allowed.
He also earned the honor after making five pancake blocks in a 34-0 win over Lane Sept. 7.