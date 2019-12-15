Berkeley High School's varsity basketball teams used fourth-quarter comebacks on Friday to bounce back from their only losses of the season.
The Stags overcame an eight-point deficit to edge visiting Woodland High School, 63-60, while the Berkeley girls pulled out a 31-25 victory.
Both BHS squads improved to 4-1 overall after falling to Ashley Ridge by single digits on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Hakeem Meggett led Berkeley's boys with a game-high 22 points while Framon Frasier and Bootz Mitchell also reached double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Jyahni Smith led Berkeley's girls with 11 points while Skylar Scott chipped in eight points.
Berkeley will host Timberland on Tuesday, Dec. 17. It's a rematch of the Stags' sweep in St. Stephen on Dec. 4.
The Stags topped the Wolves 55-34 while the Berkeley girls won 46-18.