Randy Robinson snagged his cell phone off the table and blasted out a text message as quickly as his fingers could move along the screen.
The Berkeley High School football coach might have bent a school rule but you’ll have to forgive him. He couldn’t wait to pass along the good news.
Stags receiver Hakeem Meggett was added to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster Friday to fill a spot vacated by an injured player.
“It’s unbelievable,” Robinson said. “I was so excited I couldn’t wait to text him. I texted him in class and that’s against all the rules but I couldn’t wait. I said come see me when you get out of class.”
Meggett helped guide the Stags to another strong season on the gridiron with 60-plus grabs for 1,077 yards and 16 touchdowns. Like a lot of other seniors, though, he didn’t get the all-star game call to the North-South or Shrine Bowl. Robinson, having coached in all-star games, admits it is a difficult process.
“We nominated him for both all-star games obviously,” Robinson said. “He’s a player. He is getting college looks. He helped us win a lot of games and he was a good teammate. Sometimes these things happen, particularly with North-South when you’ve got to take kids from each region and each classification. Good players get left out some times and Hakeem was one of those guys who got left out.”
Meggett has been offered by Western Carolina, Newberry and North Greenville and could raise his stock with a good showing Shrine Bowl week.
Robinson believes Meggett will make an impact for the Sandlappers. He is the third Shrine Bowl selection in the last four years for Berkeley.
“If that ball is in the air, it’s his,” Robinson said. “He’s a competitor. He won his fair share of 50-50 balls this year. That’s the kind of kid he is between the lines.”
The 83rd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is slated for Dec. 21 at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg. Last year, South Carolina ended a three-game win streak by North Carolina when the game ended in a 10-10 tie.