Chayse Cool carded the low round with a 43 to lift the Stratford High School girls golf team to a two-shot victory Oct. 8 in a Region 7-AAAAA match at Berkeley Country Club in Moncks Corner.
The Knights finished at 189, just ahead of Berkeley High School.
Stratford also counted Faith Owens’ 47, Spencer Condon’s 48 and Rori Mae Condon’s 51.
Frances Hester led Berkeley with a 44, followed by Mittie Borden and Jordan Ray with 49s. Faith Williams shot 52.
Both teams play in the Region 7-AAAAA tournament on Monday, Oct. 14 (after press time) at Dunes West.
The top four teams from the region tournament advance to the Lower State tournament Monday, Oct. 21 at Traces Golf Course in Florence.
The top individual from a non-qualifying team will also qualify to attend Lower State as an individual.