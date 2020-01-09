A trip to Southeastern Conference country and two in-state Southern Conference clashes are among the group of games that will get the Charleston Southern football team ready for the Big South slate next season.
The Buccaneers announced their 2020 schedule on Jan. 9, revealing early encounters at Arkansas and rival Citadel and a home game against Furman.
“At the end of the 2019 season we were having so much fun, we didn't want it to end,” CSU coach Autry Denson said. “We were in a good place and starting to get everything put together with the program. We're looking forward to a great 2020 year with another strong schedule. We've got three SoCon opponents, as well as another trip to the SEC and a tough Big South schedule."
The Buccaneers were 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big South last season, winning six of their final eight games after starting off 0-4 in Denson's first season.
They open 2020 with back-to-back home games against North Greenville and Furman on Sept. 5 and 12 before traveling to downtown Charleston to tangle with the Citadel Bulldogs inside Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 19.
The Buccaneers get a week off to prepare for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 3. CSU is 0-21 against FBS foes and fell to 0-8 all-time against SEC teams with a loss to South Carolina last season.
Big South play begins on the road at Campbell on Oct. 10. Also in October, the Buccaneers host Gardner-Webb (Oct. 17) and North Alabama (Oct. 24) and travel to defending conference champion Monmouth (Oct. 31). North Alabama doesn’t become an official Big South program until 2022 so the game doesn’t count in the conference standings.
CSU sparks the final month of the regular season with a home clash against Kennesaw State on Nov. 7 and travels to Mercer and Hampton on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
Mercer will be the third Southern Conference foe the Bucs see in 2020.
The Bucs will again host Lowcountry community days in the 2020 season, with the communities from Hanahan, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, North Charleston and Summerville all being recognized on game dates throughout the season.
A complete TV schedule and kickoff times for home games will be announced at a later date.