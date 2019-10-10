Seasonal ice skating rink coming to Summerville next month

A mini winter wonderland is coming soon to downtown Summerville. The Summerville Town Council voted on Thursday night to give $130,000 of hospitality tax money to Summerville DREAM for the installation of a portable, seasonal ice skating rink.
The 40-by-80 foot unit is going up at 208 S. Cedar St. at the end of November. The location is near the intersection of W Richardson Avenue and South Cedar Street, close to the shops Cotton Down South and Laura Jones & Company. The ice skating rink, Summerville Skates, will stay in operation until the beginning of January. At the close of the holiday season, the unit will be packed up and removed.
Town Council members voted 4 to 3 in favor of moving forward with DREAM’s proposal and request for $130,000.
(Editors note: this is a developing story)