On Saturday, Dec. 6, “Santa in the Swamp” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At 11:15 a.m., Santa Claus will arrive by boat on the blackwater swamp. Santa will visit and take photos with both children and pets.
Enjoy live holiday music, vendors with handcrafted gifts, crafts and activities for the kids, and all of the attractions Cypress Gardens has to offer. Children 12-and-under are admitted free.
Another event happening is "A Scrooge’s Christmas Tea” on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. Reservations are required for this special engagement. Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling (843) 553-0515.
For more information about Cypress Gardens and seasonal events, visit www.cypressgardens.info.