BERKELEY COUNTY (November 27, 2019) – Berkeley County, with the assistance of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDOG), is currently updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the County and its municipalities and seeking public input. The Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) is a process of determining strategies to reduce or eliminate the potential loss of life and property damage resulting from natural and human-caused hazards. This planning effort seeks to identify hazards before they occur, prevent future losses, and minimize the impacts of disasters. The final HMP document is expected to be submitted to the state by January 2020.
The BCDCOG is holding public input meetings in municipalities within Berkeley County during the months of November and December. A meeting was previously held in Hanahan. One hour in advance of each meeting, the project team will be available to answer questions about the plan and hazards identified in the County. Public input is sought on both the current and draft strategies to include for the County and each municipality. The open houses are being held one (1) hour in advance of each jurisdiction’s scheduled council meeting, during which a brief presentation will be given.
Additionally, citizens are encouraged to take an online survey to help identify the biggest concerns in the County and work toward a solution.
The survey can be found here: bit.ly/BCHMP
Remaining Meeting Dates and Times:
Jamestown: December 3 at 6:00 p.m., at 7604 Highway 41, Jamestown, SC 29453
Bonneau: December 16 at 6:00 p.m., at 420 Municipal Lane, Bonneau, SC 29431
Moncks Corner: December 17at 5:00 p.m., at 118 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Michelle Emerson at the BCDCOG at least two working days of this notice.
Si usted necesita la ayuda de un traductor del idioma español, por favor comuníquese con la Michelle Emerson al teléfono (843) 529-2578 cuando menos 48 horas antes de la junta”