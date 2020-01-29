To the editor:
President Trump opining on the Constitution of the United States, the virtual sacred contract between the people and their elected representatives: “Article II allows me to do what I want.” On this, many Constitutional scholars say no he cannot. He is exaggerating his executive power too high too far considering the founders’ application of checks and balances on that power knowing that it can corrupt.
Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of State of the United States and one who knew very well the use and abuse of great political power, comes close to suggesting how the now impeached President went about his business as he wielded the power invested in his office. It is not flattering in its depiction of conduct unbecoming in a President of the United States of America.
‘The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer.’
Richard Ujvary
Summerville