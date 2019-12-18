Once upon a time Christmas was magical. As a child, my siblings and I looked forward to our parents taking us to Macy’s to sit on Santa Claus’s lap and con, I mean tell him about how good we were all year and of course to tell him what we wanted for Christmas.
After meeting with Santa, we would also follow up by writing old Saint Nick a letter further pleading our case in hopes that we didn’t end up on the dreaded naughty list.
Again, we made sure to remind him of the toys that we wanted. At the end of this document, we added the words “DON’T BRING US ANY CLOTHES!!!” This was circled emphatically with red crayon and multi colored arrows pointing to it.
Hey, why beat around the bush?
About two weeks before Christmas my older brother and I waited for our father to come home from work so that we could go with him to pick out a tree.
I thought it was cool because I was outdoors at night. For a little boy, things like this impressed me. I remember hearing Dad haggling over the price. My parents preferred a scotch pine.
It had an amazing scent. After tying it to the roof of my father’s car we headed home. Our apartment was four flights up so the three of us hauled this monster up those stairs leaving a trail of pine needles in our wake.
While we were gone my mother and my younger siblings would be preparing the ornaments and the lights awaiting our arrival. After a bit of pruning and some arguing about whether the tree was standing straight, we would decorate the Christmas tree as a family. The house was filled with wonderful holiday music. Sometimes, we would sing or Dad would whistle along with some of the songs as we worked. It was fun when we got to throw the tinsel onto the branches (later we would find stragglers of tinsel and pine needles all over the house long after the tree was gone).
Finally, Christmas morning arrived. The anticipation was over and the chaos of ripping open presents began. In the end, there was a mountain of wrapping paper that covered the floors and furniture of our apartment, but that was okay because everyone was happy. After breakfast, my brother and I couldn’t wait to go outside to compare notes with our friends on what Santa had brought us. I walked down the street and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, as no one got offended in those days. They were aware that I was wishing them happiness. It didn’t matter if we were of different faiths. Christmas is about spreading cheer.
One year all of our relatives gave us GI Joe, Captain Action and Johnny West action figures (check them out on eBay, they are quite valuable now).
My sister always got anything Barbie. She had the camper, the townhouse and the car etc.
My brother and I thought that it would be a nice gesture for us to pay a visit to the nativity scene under the tree. We wanted to welcome Baby Jesus into the world.
As you can tell we were taught the true meaning of Christmas at a young age. So we loaded up Barbie’s camper and her car with GI Joe, Barbie, Ken and the other action figures (Incidentally Ken got a little angry because GI Joe and Barbie rode in the convertible alone together) and we were off to visit Joseph, Mary, Baby Jesus and the “wise guys” (What would you expect? We were Italian kids from Brooklyn).
After a while my Mom would always holler from somewhere in the house “don’t play under the tree.”
We would reply simultaneously “WE’RE NOT (we were lying) and we kept on playing. I think that we may have tipped over the tree a couple of times and of course we got yelled at.
We didn’t mind because it was still fun for us.
As we were leaving the manger, Barbie said to our new friends “oh we really must have you over to the townhouse for a barbeque.”
Mary agreed and we all said goodbye.
Not too long after the tree had to be taken down. It was sad for us kids because that meant that the magic was going away also…at least until next year.
You would have never known by my words that my family was quite poor, but at Christmas we never felt richer. My parents scrimped, begged and borrowed to make sure that Christmas was a special day for us, and they always succeeded somehow.
My mother used to remind us to “be grateful for what you have.” Her words still resonate with me these many decades later. I am and will always be filled with gratitude and “gladitude.”
Merry Christmas, Everyone!