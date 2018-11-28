Juvenile Justice
The Department of Juvenile Justice is making strides to help convicted youth stay out of jail in the future.
A “regionalization” would incarcerate juvenile offenders in facilities closer to their homes, where families can provide more help in their rehabilitation.
“In the Lowcountry to date from January to today we’ve served 1,900 youth, that’s DJJ across the board; you can say that’s roughly 150 kids a month,” said Freddie Pough, the director of the Department of Juvenile Justice. “We are just going to repurpose the population, instead of having kids who are here for 45 days for an evaluation, we’ll have kids serve their entire sentence here.”
The idea is to focus more on the kids in trouble — help them while they still have a future. Shipping a child to a centralized facility in Columbia removes much of the support that family members can provide
Pough and other experts said recently that one goal is to treat young offenders, in part, by providing families with more tools they need to help them ensure the child isn’t released back into a broken family.
“So getting them closer to us — getting our staff closer to them, helps us treat the family and helps us treat the young person,” Pough said.
We encourage local leaders, as well as families, to continue on working to develop tools to help our children become functioning members of our community.
Berkeley County fiasco
Berkeley County Government is broken.
With a lame duck county administrator stripped of most of his authority and his deputy supervisor fired from his job, residents are wondering who is steering the ship on the county level.
We’re hearing accusations of misappropriation of funds, threats by elected leaders toward county staff and rumors of lawsuits that will undoubtedly come at a cost to taxpayers.
The Berkeley County Council has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate possible criminal misuse of county funds.
In an era of unprecedented growth and an uncertain future, we expect our county to be led by competent officials from the top down.
We fully expect that the new administration taking over in January to do its due diligence to reassure residents, as well as the business community, that Berkeley County remains a desirable place to be.
Gold medal visit
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas spent time with local aspiring young gymnasts on the same track as the gold medalist.
The event was a reward for the 100 or so gymnasts at the Goose Creek Gymnastics Center, who raised $53,000 in the Reach for Your Star breast cancer campaign.
From 2012 to 2016 Douglas competed as a member of the United States women’s national gymnastics team and was first Olympic gymnast in history to become the individual all-around champion, and the first U.S. gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same Olympics.
These are the kinds of high level events our community has come to enjoy. It’s also the kind of event that involves our young people in positive ways that will stay with them their whole life.
Golf cart rules
Too many accidents involving golf carts are happening on our local roads.
New rules went into place recently that are designed to help prevent accidents while still providing an alternate form of transportation. Golf carts can be dangerous and too many continue to drive in busy areas illegally.
“We don’t want golf carts out on roadways where speeds are higher than normal because we don’t want people to get struck on a golf cart,” said Lance Corporal Matt Southern from the South Carolina Highway Patrol recently.
The new law that went into effect on Nov. 19 makes it easier for law enforcement to ticket violators. The law makes violation of golf cart rules a misdemeanor punishable with a maximum fine of $100 or 30 days in jail.
Specifically, the law now states that any driver of a golf cart must:
Have a valid driver’s license
Be at least 16 years old
Have the cart registered with the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles
Have proof of liability insurance
Drive only during daylight hours
Display a state permit decal
Drive only within 4 miles of the address on registration
Drive only on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or lower
School lockdowns
School lockdowns are becoming more common — the primary reason: weapons at school. We expect our school teachers and administrators to keep our children safe, but it’s becoming far too common to hear of schools going into high security mode because of a gun found in a backpack, locker or car.
There is no reason our children should bring deadly weapons to school. Parents, teachers, religious leaders and others should work with children to help them understand the seriousness of these threatening acts.
We encourage school district officials to continue to work with local law enforcement and parents to help provide safe environments for our children to learn.