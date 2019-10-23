The Honorable Mitch McConnell Majority Leader United States Senate
Dear Leader McConnell:
We are writing about the importance of the Senate passing the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
This bipartisan legislation would expand access to retirement plans for millions of Americans, especially those working for small businesses.
It would allow older workers and retirees to contribute more to their retirement accounts. It would increase 401(k) coverage to part-time employees.
It would prevent as many as 4 million people in private-sector pension plans from losing future benefits for which they have worked and planned.
The legislation would protect 1,400 religiously affiliated organizations whose access to their defined contribution retirement plans is in jeopardy.
The SECURE Act also does the right thing for Gold Star families. It would correct unfair tax treatment of the survivor benefits of more 18,000 children and spouses of fallen service members.
The SECURE Act would help new parents, including those adopting, with expenses by allowing tax-free distributions of retirement savings.
The House approved the SECURE Act in May with all but three votes. This legislation builds on the Senate’s version of the bill, the Retirement Enhancement and Savings Act (RESA), sponsored by our colleagues Sen. Grassley and Sen. Wyden. During the 114th Congress, RESA was approved unanimously by the Finance Committee.
We encourage the Senate to take action on the SECURE Act as soon as possible. Doing so would demonstrate to our constituents that the Senate can lead in a bipartisan way for workers saving for retirement, for tax fairness, and for family financial security.
Thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely,
TIM SCOTT United States Senator
ROB PORTMAN United States Senator
THOM TILLIS United States Senator
JONI K. ERNST United States Senator
MARTHA MCSALLY United States Senator
SUSAN M. COLLINS United States Senator
CORY GARDNER United States Senator