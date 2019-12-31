To the Editor:
Santee Cooper’s 2019 Business Forecast promotes a leaner, greener resource plan, aggressive debt management and other operational changes that will provide price stability to customers for at least five more years.
A Dec. 27 letter to the editor in this paper questioned Santee Cooper’s ability to hold prices stable if Century Aluminum, one of our industrial customers, does not renew its contract beyond 2020.
As is prudent with any budgeting and financial planning exercise, our Business Forecast includes an allowance for contingencies. That means that Santee Cooper can absorb setbacks such as a loss of the Century load, if that were to happen, without compromising the price stability in the forecast.
Contingency planning also assures that we can deliver on the other components of the Business Forecast, including: adding 1,000 MWs of new solar power, significantly reducing carbon emissions as we close a coal-fired generating station, paying off $925 million in debt over the next couple of years (we already paid off more than $360 million of that this fall), and using advanced technologies that optimize our renewable generation (200 MW of battery storage) and help customers better manage their own energy use (accelerating our rollout of smart meters).
We can do all this and continue providing a monthly residential electric bill that is an average 9% lower than bills issued by large investor-owned utilities in South Carolina, and with far better reliability.
Ray Pinson
Moncks Corner