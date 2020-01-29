To the Editor:
Many Trump supporters had been eligible voters for years, but had no interest in politics before him.
My letter writing involvement and voting record is quite different.
Until this last Presidential election, (when I believed an unqualified & undeserving candidate was nominated), I had voted for the GOP nominee since 1976.
Other positions were supported by their record and like many others in the state, my votes supported both parties for Senate, (Thurmond & Hollings).
I did like the leadership of Obama, and was becoming disillusioned by the obstruction and the direction the Republican party was taking.
For the impending impeachment trial; it is unacceptable some Senators seem to have already decided an outcome. It is unacceptable if they would not try to hear any evidence available.
It is unacceptable if they try to dismiss it altogether. I feel the evidence previously shown in the House trial has proven he committed acts feared by the founding fathers, and new evidence has surfaced since.
If the Republican controlled Senate does not take this matter seriously; the party will have lost me forever.
Tom Howe
Summerville