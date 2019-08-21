Thoughts and prayers. That’s what we get from our elected leaders when innocent people die in a hail of bullets.
More than two dozen people shot dead in separate incidents within 14 hours. And it will happen again. High-capacity magazines were used in approximately half of mass shootings in the last 10 years. Semi-automatic rifles were used in six of the 10 deadliest mass shootings.
Widdle and I own several guns, for hunting and personal protection. None are semi-automatic (one trigger pull =one shot fired, automatic reload from a magazine), because, short of soldiers and police, who needs that kind of firepower?
The argument persists that hunters, farmers and ranchers need semi-automatics to control nuisance animals such as coyotes and wild hogs. That’s fine; I get it. But how do we keep what are essentially weapons of war away from the mentally ill? Is a ban the only solution?
Below are the people killed in mass shootings since 2012.
Dayton: Lois Ogelsby. Saeed Saleh. Megan Betts. Derek Fudge. Logan Turner. Nicholas Cumer. Thomas McNichols. Beatrice Curtis. Monica Brickhouse.
Sandy Hook: Charlotte Bacon. Daniel Barden. Rachel Davino. Olivia Engel. Josephine Gay. Ana Marquez-Greene. Dylan Hockley. Dawn Hochsprung. Madeleine Hsu. Catherine Hubbard. Chase Kowalski. Jesse Lewis. James Mattioli. Grace McDonnell. Anne Marie Murphy. Emilie Parker. Jack Pinto. Noah Pozner. Caroline Previdi. Jessica Rekos. Avielle Richman. Lauren Rousseau. Mary Sherlach. Victoria Soto. Benjamin Wheeler. Allison N. Wyatt.
El Paso: Twenty men, women and children whose names weren’t released as of presstime.
San Bernardino: Robert Adams. Isaac Amanios. Daniel Kaufman. Bennetta Betbadol. Harry Bowman, Sierra Clayborn. Juan Espinoza. Aurora Godoy. Shannon Johnson. Damian Meins. Tin Nguyen. Nicholas Thalasinos. Yvette Velasco. Michael Wetzel.
Pittsburgh: Joyce Fienberg. Richard Gottfried. Rose Mallinger. Jerry Rabinowitz. Cecil Rosenthal. David Rosenthal. Bernice Simon. Sylvan Simon. Daniel Stein. Melvin Wax. Irving Younger.
Las Vegas: Hannah Ahlers. Heather Alvarado. Dorene Anderson. Carrie Barnette. Jack Beaton. Stephen Berger. Candice Bowers. Denise Burditus. Sandra Casey. Andrea Castilla. Denise Cohen. Austin Davis. Thomas Day, Jr. Christiana Duarte. Stacee Etcheber. Brian Fraser. Keri Galvan. Dana Gardner. Angela Gomez. Rocio Guillen. Charleston Hartfield. Christopher Hazencomb. Jennifer Irvine. Teresa Kimura. Jessica Klymchuk. Carly Kreibaum. Rhonda LeRocque. Victor Link. Jordan McIldoon. Kelsey Meadows. Calla Medig. James Melton. Patricia Mestas. Austin Meyer. Adrian Murfitt. Rachael Parker. Jennifer Parks. Carolyn Parsons. Lisa Patterson. John Phippen. Melissa Ramirez. Jordyn Rivera. Quinton Robbins. Cameron Robinson. Tara Roe. Lisa Romero-Muniz. Christopher Roybal. Brett Schwanbeck. Bailey Schweitzer. Laura Shipp. Erick Silva. Susan Smith. Brennan Stewart. Derrick Taylor. Neysa Tonks. Michelle Vo. Kurt Von Tillow. William Wolfe, Jr.
Orlando: Stanley Almodovar III. Amanda Alvear. Oscar Aracena-Montero. Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala. Alejandro Martinez. Martin Torres. Antonio Brown. Darryl Burt II. Jonathan Vega. Angel Candelario-Padro. Simon Fernandez. Juan Chevez-Martinez. Luis D. Conde. Cory Connell. Tevin Crosby. Franky Velazquez. Deonka Drayton. Mercedez Flores. Peter Gonzalez-Cruz. Juan Guerrero. Paul Henry. Frank Hernandez. Miguel Honorato. Javier Jorge-Reyes. Jason Josaphat. Eddie J. Justice. Anthony Disla. Christopher Leinonen. Brenda McCool. Jean Mendez Perez. Akyra Monet Murray. Kimberly Morris. Jean Rodriguez. Luis Ocasio-Capo. Geraldo Ortiz-Jimenez. Eric Ortiz-Rivera. Joel Rayon Paniagua. Enrique Rios Jr. Juan Rivera Velazquez. Yilmary Solivan. Christopher Sanfeliz. Xavier Rosado. Gilberto Menendez. Edward Sotomayor Jr. Shane Tomlinson. Leroy Fernandez. Luis Vielma. Luis Wilson-Leon. Jerald Wright.
Parkland: Alyssa Alhadeff. Scott Beigel. Martin Duque. Nicholas Dworet. Aaron Feis. Jaime Guttenberg. Chris Hixon. Luke Hoyer. Cara Loughran. Gina Montalto. Joaquin Oliver. Alaina Petty. Meadow Pollack. Helena Ramsay. Alex Schachter. Carmen Schentrup. Peter Wang.
Sutherland Springs: (Noted: The shooter was stopped by a good guy with an AR-15.) Keith Braden, Annabelle Pomeroy. Robert Corrigan. Shani Corrigan. Bryan Holcombe. Karla Holcombe. Crystal Holcombe. Danny Holcombe. Noah Holcombe. Megan Holcombe. Emily Holcombe. Greg Holcombe. Dennis Johnson. Sara Johnson. Haley Krueger. Robert Marshall. Karen Marshall. Karen McNulty. Ricardo Rodriguez. Therese Rodriguez. Joann Ward. Brooke Ward. Emily Ward. Peggy Warden. Lula White.
Aurora: Jonathan Blunk. Alexander J. Boik. Jesse Childress. Gordon Cowden. Jessica Ghawi. John Larimer. Matt McQuinn. Micayla Medek. Veronica Moser-Sullivan. Alex Sullivan. Alexander C. Teves. Rebecca Wingo.
Mind-numbing, isn’t it? For perspective, pit bulls killed 244 Americans between 2005-2017. Those statistics led to breed-specific legislation that allowed more than 900 towns to ban pit bulls.
Yet I’ve never heard of a pit bull killing 10 people in one attack. Have you?