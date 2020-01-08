My grandmother, given the name Frances but called Muffy, and also referred to by some as “the last Southern Aristocrat” had a favorite phrase, “don’t you see?” Sentences were begun and ended with this short phrase while sitting in a chair that looked a bit throne like, drinking bourbon and smoking cigarettes. I loved her with all my heart.
But back to her phrase of “don’t you see?” No I did not then but do today as I understand what she understood.
“Seeing is believing”, “don’t believe anything you hear and only half of what you see”, “I see”, and “see!” ( as in I was right and you were wrong) are all phrases about “seeing”.
There was a time when I didn’t see. For no apparent reason the retina in one eye, my good eye, became detached. Darkness, blank, nothingness. I remember it still today (with vision restored), when I would out of habit, use the use the phrase “I see” but couldn’t.
Well, here it is the year 2020. Perfect score in the optometrist office! I couldn’t wait for it! For starts, it looked nice, sounded good and there was going to be change in Summerville. For several years discouragement and a bit of hopelessness lurked as I thought about what could be but wasn’t in this sweet town tourists think is Mayberry rediscovered.
Sure, progress was made in some areas…but the theatrics, reasoning and distortions of what was and what to do, well that’s as close to crazy as I care to get. That is past.
What’s ahead? What’s possible?
Everything and anything. The economy is good, lots of people moving here with different ideas, year round climate for outdoor activity, businesses re-locating here, our Chamber, town hall folks and DREAM all in agreement about a course of action to promote Summerville, well run shelters to take care of those in need whether animal or human, libraries, parks, museums, concerts…
Could it get any better?
Well yes it could and should.
Nothing stays the same. If it is living it is either going forward or backward, more life ahead or “The Downward Slope”.
I don’t make New Year’s resolutions. I do make a new prayer card tho. I also think about what should change in different areas of my life. How could things be easier, more logical, simpler?
This past week phone calls were made to fix a fence, remove an old tub only the cat could get into easily, move a phone line, get buried and change store fixtures! All about me, the household and store.
But there is more to life than me and mine. There is the common good, the community that has needs.
Summerville and Dorchester County have many things that are so good in the ideas behind them, the volunteers and paid staff that work them but just a bit more is needed to make them great and keep them going.
“Giving is more important than receiving”. You hear it all the time. Folks doing relief work, volunteering at all levels and in all places say “I got more back than I gave.” That is a feeling that fills a heart and is better than filling a bank account.
This year I invite you to give, whenever and wherever asked.
Two true giving stories for you.
The first happened at St. Paul’s. An idea was put forth as a spiritual exercise and to reduce building debt. Parishioners were asked to donate only one thing, their favorite item that they were NOT using!
$45,000 was raised that morning as a boat, car, coins, jewelry, rugs and much more were donated and bought. Freedom from stuff and a reality check on a bit of hoarding was dealt with.
The second story is about an individual that saw the need for more shelter funding but thought there was no way to financially help.
When asked, could they give just a penny from every dollar made said “anybody can do that”, was then told to do it! They did for over 6 years and the result was $24,000 for Crisis Ministry/180 Place!
Please look around.
There is need everywhere. I believe we are all called to make a difference. You and the organization that receives the gift of time or money will be better for it. As Muffy, AKA Frances would say “Don’t you see?” And the reply could be… I do indeed and Amen!