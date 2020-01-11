As this goes to press, we don’t know who the GOAT on Jeopardy! will be: The three-night match carried over into another week. But deadlines wait for no man, so here we are.
James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings are all brilliant, multi-winning Jeopardy! champions, and the first night of competition was thrilling and fast-paced: Ten minutes into the first match my husband, Widdle Baby, looked at me and said, “I’m worn out!”
I was also worn out… from realizing how ignorant I actually am. I like to think I’m a smart woman who married a smarter man. We enjoy Jeopardy! because getting the correct response makes us feel so clever.
All I can say about GOAT Jeopardy! Is, I am humbled. I know nothing!
The ‘80’s pop culture category was easy: What is Miami Vice, leg warmers, boom boxes, shoulder pads, Nintendo and bad perms, Alex?
But… Canada’s longest river? What kind of frames held Notre Dame’s stained glass in place? What astrologer’s ashes are on the moon? Who was the first czar of Russia? (The Mackenzie, lead, Shoemaker, Ivan, ICYMI.)
I knew a few (very few) of them. Example: “’Silent’ Calvin Coolidge was inaugurated in 1925 on a Bible open to this 6-word first line of the Gospel according to John.” Answer: “The Word was made flesh” (for which I thank my Baptist deacon father).
“Born in New Orleans, Louis Armstrong performed songs named for these two local “B” streets. Turns out “Boomer” and “Badonkadonk” were not correct.
“The Tudor line begins its five-monarch rule of England.” Answer: We fought them off for a reason. Who cares?
“Tall, lanky Joel Barlow was an ambassador carrying messages between these two world leaders, both mocked for being short.” Answer: James Madison and Napoleon, and I have no idea how I know that.
“This second-largest port of France once had a longer name that included “de Grace.” Me: “Coup de Grace, hahaha!”
“All the powers of old Europe have entered into a holy alliance to exorcise this spectre: Pope & Czar, Metternich & Guizot…” My answer: Moonshine. (Also, the Communist Manifesto.)
“A pas de deux based on music by Samuel Barber premiered in 1975 with Baryshnikov as Jason and Carla Fracci as her.” I nodded off after “pas de deux,” but the correct response was Medea, who apparently inspired a ballet before making funny movies.
“The 1935 bill authorizing this humongous concrete dam mentions the Columbia Basin Compact.” Amazingly, “Dam Big Dam” is incorrect. It’s the Grand Coulee Dam. Who knew?
“This birthstone is used in abrasives for polishing & grinding; the color pairs with gold as an official one for Florida State.” Garnet! Wonder how many USC fans got that right.
“These two foreign-born directors won two Best Director Oscars, but none of their films have won Best Picture.” I said Roman Polanski and Francois Truffaut, thus establishing my status as a film fossil. (It was Ang Lee—Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi--and Alfonso Cuaron, for Gravity and Roma.)
“This condition was thought to arise from an excess of black bile, the origin of its name.” I said black plague, didn’t you? Everybody did. Nope. It’s melancholia and, in the words of Widdle, “What the hell is melancholia?” (It’s what they used to call depression.)
“Thought to be 5,300 years old, a mummified Neolithic ‘iceman’ was given this name when found in the Alps in 1991.” I said Vanilla Ice. The correct response is “Otzi,” which sounds like oat milk.