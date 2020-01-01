HAPPY NEW YEAR!! Sorry, I meant to whisper — just in case your head hurts from partying like it’s 1999. (RIP, Prince.)
Doesn’t waking up in the year 2020 seem like a huge deal? I was in bed with a book by 9 p.m., and dead to the world by 9:30 p.m., but still. Huge deal. (Through the years I’ve met others who toot a noisemaker at 8 p.m. drink ginger ale and hit the hay. Yep. Except I don’t drink ginger ale, but more power to those who do.)
Speaking of power, here are some New Year’s resolutions I may or may not keep:
• I’ll watch all 176 episodes of “The West Wing.” Only 154 more to go.
• I’ll eat a tablespoon of flax seeds every day. They’re supposed to help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. I figure it can’t hurt. In the same vein, I will also floss more often and try a green juice cleanse. (I say “try,” because I hate kale and can’t imagine it will taste any better mixed with ice cubes and almond milk.)
• I’ll send my brother one song from my iTunes library every day. This is really fun; he never knows if it’s going to be Andy Williams or Lizzo. Also, this will take several years.
• I’ll get this rash on my neck diagnosed. It may or may not be mange.
• I’ll read less of the Daily Mail and more of the Wall Street Journal.
• I’ll calm down. You know what I mean. Just. Be. Calm.
• I’ll remember the birthdays of my nieces and nephews. It’s weird, what I can’t recall. I couldn’t tell you my mother’s birthday, but I know Neil Young was born Nov. 12, 1945 in Toronto.
• I will be kinder to everyone, especially mean people.
• I will actually read the approximately 1,157 issues of Southern Living piled on the end of “my” sofa. The hubs has his sofa, in which lurk nine—NINE—remote controls, and I have mine. Usually I flip through SL while he’s looking for or fiddling with one of the remote controls.
• I will do more than just work, sleep and pay bills. My best life is out there somewhere.
• I will exercise outside at least five hours per week, as weather allows. There’s no substitute for fresh air.
• I will stop yelping “Hot Pockets!” whenever I’m startled, which is several times daily.
• I will sit in a comfortable chair beneath a good reading lamp and read for at least two hours per week, instead of five minutes every night as I’m falling asleep.
• I’ll stop Googling my medical symptoms. Remember that rash on my neck? Pretty sure it’s lupus or scurvy.
• I’ll buy a bird feeder, and also put out deer corn. P.S. Nobody with a gun better get cute around my deer corn.
• I will remember to cherish each and every moment, realizing that I have more life behind me than I do ahead of me.
• I will remember that no-one has the ideal family, and stop expecting my kin to be like the Brady Bunch. Let me repeat: There is no normal. All families have stuff, and we do the best we can.
• I will do more housework, and hate every minute. Hire a cleaner, you say? The last one left my beloved Swedish rug outside to be drenched in the rain. The one before that apparently used a wet dog to mop the floors. I’ll do it myself.
• I will treasure you, dear reader, the rest of my days.