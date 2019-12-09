Dear readers, thank you for the comments on my latest photo. Please be assured that I’m not sick/bloated/fat, my teeth are fine, I haven’t had facial fillers, I get enough sleep and I do have eyelashes.
Carry on!
So, I’m hitting the big 5-9 this week … which makes me wonder what I’ve learned in all those trips around the sun.
Some days it seems I haven’t progressed beyond the basics, like not sucking water down my windpipe. Other days it feels like… maybe I’m finally getting it.
Here are some things I’m learning. Slowly.
• You can’t convince someone to love you.
• Buy used whenever possible: Cars, clothes, books, whatever. The only thing I buy new are shoes (my size is hard to find) and underwear (for obvious reasons.)
• Be kind. In the end, it’s what matters most.
• Carry breath mints, and use them.
• When you get angry, step back, take a breath and try to respond rather than react. This is harder than trying to make fire with two sticks, but it’s worth it. (I have my mother’s temper, which means my first instinct is to scream and pounce. This has never, ever produced a favorable result.)
• Please don’t be rude to someone whose job is to help you: Nurses, clerks, servers, secretaries, etc. Be nice, even if they’re not. Especially if they’re not.
• Don’t cheat—at cards, on your taxes, on your spouse. Nobody trusts a cheater.
• Speaking of cheating spouses: If they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you.
• If I could share just one piece of advice, it would be this: Never, ever Google “fungating tumor.” Ever.
• Drink more water than you think you need.
• Respect begins at home. If kids don’t learn it there, they won’t respect anyone.
• Intermittent fasting is new? My grandpa only ate one meal a day, 70 years ago. Come to think of it, he was thin as a rail.
• Answer the phone when your mom/dad/annoying brother calls. The day will come when they can’t call.
• People who run to you with gossip will turn around and gossip about you. Guaranteed.
• Few things are as bad as we think they’ll be. Don’t let dread rule your life.
• Sleep as much as you can, whenever you can.
• You can pray for love, but know this: God will never send you someone else’s spouse.
• Don’t be a doormat. You are worthy of respect.
• If you can possibly help it, don’t ruin anyone’s day.
• Don’t lose touch with your siblings, unless they are truly toxic. Then move away and change your phone number.
• If you want something, figure out a way to get it without going to jail or going broke.
• Life is so much shorter than we realize.
• You don’t have to emerge victorious from every encounter. Let the other guy win occasionally; it won’t kill you.
• We were put here to help each other.
• If someone gives you a brick of fruitcake, don’t re-gift it. Break the fruitcake chain and bury it in the backyard.
• No grudge is worth what it does to you. Do yourself a favor and let it go.
• If you visit someone’s house and they have no books, none, nada, zero… don’t judge. Some people just don’t like to read.
• Travel as much as you can. Save your pennies, pack light and see the world.
• If you don’t take care of your teeth now, be prepared to spend a fortune later.
• Today is the tomorrow that worried you yesterday… and all is well.