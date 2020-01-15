To the Editor:
As I go through my daily routines, I can’t help wondering if we as a society might be more productive if we went back to the old ways of having a phone at home, mounted on the kitchen wall or, where I grew up, on a little stand in the hallway.
It’s hard to find anyone these days doing almost anything without a phone in their hand, in their ear, in their back pocket. The landscaper, the auto mechanic, the plumber, the dog walker, the grocery shopper, the driver — you name it, and whatever people are doing, they’re generally doing it while talking to someone else. The wife busy in the kitchen, the hubby outside at the grill, the kids by the pool. You’d think people were getting paid to talk on the phone, and they’re just killing time working, staying busy while they’re doing it.
Carl E. Smith
Summerville