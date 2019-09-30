To the Editor:
I live in a community off of Butternut Road in northwest Summerville.
I have traveled through the Five Points intersection at least twice daily for four years. Yes, there are times that traffic backs up and it takes a few light changes to get through the intersection, but it is not an extremely long delay.
On the other hand I have traveled in the opposite direction on Butternut Road, which brings me to the newly built roundabout at Butternut and Orangeburg roads.
For people who have previous experience with roundabouts, it is not a big challenge to enter the roundabout and continue on their way.
People who are inexperienced with them will hold up traffic until there is no one in the roundabout before entering it, therefore holding up all the drivers behind them for quite awhile needlessly.
In the short time the roundabout has been here, I have been held up, had to make a u turn on a two lane road and been routed through side roads to get back to the previous intersection.
How a roundabout at a much more complex intersection would be safer, less time consuming answer to a traffic problem is questionable at best and truly ludicrous in fact.
Not only would this cause a quiet neighborhood to turn into a bustling noisy area but it would require several families to lose a considerable portion of their property.
Summerville is growing rapidly but are the people who moved here for the charm and history of the town going to be the losers in order to make room for all the people that are now choking our roads and getting impatient because they have to wait for a traffic light?
Chances are they had a lot more traffic in the places they lived prior to moving here.
There are other things the money for this project could be used for that would benefit all the residents of Summerville.
Linda Ferguson
Summerville