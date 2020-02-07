To the Editor:
You have to be kidding me. The fact that anyone would feel it’s appropriate to name anything after an individual was impeached, and barley escaped removal from office.
They cite his support of restoring “American Values” as one of their reasons? “Truthiness” and Credibility” are probably not the values these two legislatures were thinking about. (I could be wrong?)
Then there is the argument that maybe we should not be naming roads after individuals still living. A quick Internet search netted three instances of three roads named after “living” SC politicians that were later to be found to have traits of questionable character.
In fairness to them, two of them asked to have their name removed from their “concrete namesake.”
One refused, citing “I earned it.” Which of these two options would you guess would be the one chosen by our current President.
I could be wrong, but there should be enough former members of the armed services, astronauts, educators, scientists whose career achievements would bring honor to their family and an “interstate intersection.” And most importantly, some notoriety for their personal achievements.
Blake Monson
Summerville
EDITOR’S NOTE: A SC House committer is considering H.5009 to name the interchange of I-85 and I-385 in Greenville County after president Donald Trump. And H.5026 to name the same junction after former first couple named Barack and Michelle Obama.