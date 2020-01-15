To the Editor:
My heart sank as I read the news about our state’s military families awaiting word of possible deployment.
Lives will be lost because of Donald Trump’s need for a distraction from the upcoming impeachment. His decision, as usual, was impulsive and without deliberation with the experts.
He did not consult Congress as is the proper procedure. Many psychiatrists have warned, that due to Trump’s pathological character structure, he would become more dangerous as the walls close in regarding the evidence of his impeachable misconduct.
General Petraeus had the opportunity in 2007 to kill Soleimani, but carefully weighed the possible consequences, and decided the repercussions would outweigh the benefits. But then again, Trump “knows more than the Generals.”
Elaine Tanay
Summerville