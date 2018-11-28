To the Editor
Crowfield Baptist opened its Berkeley County Tax bill to find that our Storm Water Utility Fee had increased from $72 for the last four years to a whopping $1,692 for 2019. That is more than a 2,000 percent increase.
For many churches, paying this type of increase will diminish their funds to do ministry to fulfill their mission and purpose.
I spoke with Mr. Simmons from Berkeley County Storm Water Management and he explained why an increase was necessary.
He could not answer some of the basic questions I had pertaining to why Berkeley County Council would agree to impose such a preposterous increase without any warning or any explanations to its constituents who fill our Places of Worship in Berkeley County.
I’ve sent several emails to County Council to which only one Councilman would respond. Councilman Newell also could not satisfactorily answer basic questions about this increase.
Why would any councilman vote in favor to increase its constituent’s taxes, especially Faith Based institutions and Places of Worship over 2,000 percent without doing his due diligence and notifying the people that voted to put him in office?
Our church has appealed the increase because we have a 7,600 square foot detention pond to hold storm water runoff on our property that was not taken into consideration.
Section 8 of Ordinance 18-05-21 states the following:
CREDIT POLICY: The Berkeley County Engineer is authorized by this ordinance to establish a credit policy for certain parcels within the county that meet established criteria (i.e. self-containment of runoff, documented storm water facility maintenance practices, implementation of water quality education programs, etc.) at the time a permanent storm water management utility fee structure is established.
Interestingly, our appeal was denied because, “A Credit Policy for self-containment of run-off has not been developed or approved by County Council as of this time”.
It is obvious that County Council was not fully informed of the impact these kinds of fees would have on churches and non-profit organizations. And how can they enforce a portion of the ordinance while ignoring other parts such as Section 8?
We are urging all Berkeley County Churches to oppose this increase by contacting their council representative and urge them to reverse this increase until they have had time to further educate themselves on the Storm Water Utility Fee and can act with dignity and integrity to approve an increase that is proper and justifiable.
Gary Fabian
Goose Creek