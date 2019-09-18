To the Editor:
My name is JR Weaver and I am starting a worldwide Facebook banner recovery project that is originating here.
I am hoping to change the way people worldwide view addicts in recovery. Everyday we see the overdoses and deaths, but what about the ones that escape the addiction prison to regain control of our lives?
I was the junkie no good addict that lied, cheated and stole things to feed my addiction but I found recovery. I am the author of “The Addiction Manifesto” and graduate of Charleston County Drug Court on March 2019.
I was hired full time at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC in May 2019. I am the first mentor selected for the new Veterans Court that started this year and was a ABC feature news story about a “veteran helping veterans” and I’m also a guest speaker for the second annual VetTalk X event coming up in October.
I am just one of many addicts that recover to live amazing lives.
Silence isn’t always golden. If we continue to be quiet about our recovery then the message doesn’t get heard by the ones that need to hear it.
If we don’t stand for something then we stand for nothing. I stand for recovery.
I know it’s possible to overcome addiction because I am living proof. My addiction owned me, controlled me and dam near destroyed me but guess who is still standing?
My recovery wasn’t easy. I had legal problems (multiple felonies in multiple counties). I had family problems. I had “me” problems. Hell, my problems had problems.
I walked miles and rode hours of buses to make it to appointments, meetings, work.
Each day my addiction was telling me that I would be back, it was telling me that I didn’t deserve another chance.
It laughed at me, snickering that nobody would ever love a loser like me. But guess who is still standing and fighting back? This guy.
No matter what your addiction is feeding you, you deserve a life, you are loved and you would be missed. You are only one decision away from a totally different life.
JR Weaver
Charleston