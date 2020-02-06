To the Editor:
Whatever else you think about Senator Mitt Romney, he showed the courage of his convictions and, unquestionably at a political cost to himself, he upheld his oath before God.
Our own Senator Graham, on the other hand, first publicly proclaimed on several occasions that he had no *intention* of being impartial. Then he swore the same oath to his God that Romney swore to his, that he *would* be impartial. Then he voted that he had no interest in hearing the truth, and then he voted as he’d intended to all along, irrespective of what he heard, regardless of the truth.
It bears repeating: Senator Graham, by his own words and actions, has shown conclusively that he cannot be trusted to keep his word to his God. He has shown himself to be an honorless oathbreaker.
Whatever his history or background, a man who can’t be trusted to keep faith with his own God can’t be trusted by his constituents either.
Brian Murtagh
Summerville