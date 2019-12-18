‘Tis the season to be crazy, fa la la la la! With apologies to Andy Williams, it’s the “most nuttiest” time of the year.
I don’t know if it’s the traffic, the eggnog, or the pressure of finding the perfect gift, but people get kooky as Christmas gets closer.
Let’s look at a few happenings…
• Walmart has yanked sweaters that appear to show Santa with lines of cocaine.
The sweater says “Let It Snow” and depicts three white lines on a table in front of St. Nick. The description: “The best snow comes from South America” and “Santa likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.” Walmart says the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor, and has been removed from the store’s web site. I’m going to be generous here and assume the sweaters were aimed at adults going to tacky sweater parties. Ho, ho, snow.
• This is wrong on so many levels: Two weeks ago, a man went into a Florida Target and proceeded to have his way with a stuffed character from the Disney movie “Frozen.” It wasn’t Elsa, it was Olaf. Poor Olaf. While parents dragged their kids away, the 20-year-old suspect turned his amorous attentions to a stuffed unicorn. Suffice to say he was arrested for criminal mischief. Mischief? Nobody was laughing.
• What do you give the person who has everything? Hint: It sold out in three hours last year. That’s right— the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Fire Log is back for a limited time! A fried chicken-scented fire log can be yours for a finger-lickin’ $18.99, only at Walmart.com. This may be the perfect, one-size-fits-all Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa gift. If I had a fireplace, I’d buy these in bulk. Inhaling the scent of delicious fried chicken, enjoying the warmth of a roaring fire, relaxing in flannel PJs while nursing a hot toddy… It’s the American dream. The only problem is that I’d try to crawl into the fireplace to eat it.
These next entries aren’t crazy; they’re just cool Christmas traditions around the world. Check it out:
• Sweden’s Yule Goat dates back to the 12th century. The Yule Goat started out as a sidekick to St. Nicholas. By the 19th century, the goat gave out gifts. Today, the Yule Goat is an ornament on Christmas trees throughout Sweden. In urban centers, giant versions of Yule Goats are crafted from straw and red ribbons. Alas, they are often set on fire by pranksters. (Now that’s criminal mischief.)
• Children in parts of South Africa gobble fried caterpillars for Christmas. The colorful Pine Tree Emperor Moths, or Christmas caterpillars, are supposed to be yummy AND bring good luck in the coming year. Hey, we have hoppin’ john. Don’t judge.
• German families started hiding a pickle in their decorated Christmas trees in the 16th century. The child who found it among the branches would receive a gift, because apparently a cedar-scented pickle isn’t a great present on its own. (Another legend says the Christmas pickle originated in Spain, when two young boys were trapped in a pickle barrel. Saint Nicholas rescued them and brought them back to life.) Either way, to this day people of German descent across the globe tuck a pickle in the tree.