You spend decades eating right, exercising, moisturizing parts you can’t even reach, doing the highlights, upgrading the teeth, all of that—and one day a teen comes along and says, “Hey! You look like a lady who sings!”
Me: “Oh, Barbara Mandrell? People said that a lot in the ‘80s.”
“No, another lady who sings. I saw her on TV.”
Me: “Stevie Nicks? Wore a lot of scarves and velvet?”
“No! THE LADY WHO SINGS!”
Me: “Barbara Streisand? I got that for years, before I grew into my nose.”
“No… no… REBA! You look like that lady Reba, she had her own TV show?”
Me: “You’re grounded.”
“What? You’re not my mom.”
Me: “I’ll find your mom. She needs to know what you go around saying to people.”
Just kidding. I wasn’t really insulted, just mystified.
There’s nothing wrong with looking like Reba McIntyre, except I look nothing like Reba McIntyre. My hair is drab, not red; my eyes are gray, not hazel; I have no freckles; and tragically, I am not worth $95 million.
Also, she’s older than me. Maybe that’s my point.
Truth is, all my life I’ve been told I look like other people: The Sunbeam girl on bread wrappers, a soap opera actress, a minister, a character on “Justified,” a dental hygienist, Kyra Sedgewick and my favorite, “a woman I saw climbing Lookout Mountain last Monday.”
Recently I ran into a former co-worker I hadn’t seen in 15 years. She grabbed me in a bear hug and squealed, “Julie, you haven’t changed a bit!” We had ourselves a little lovefest right here in Tuesday Morning.
Last Saturday, Widdle and I joined friends at a restaurant in Charleston. I went to the ladies’ room to wash my hands before dinner (menus are filthy, in case you didn’t know). The ladies’ room was a single, and there was a woman patiently waiting outside the closed door. She turned around and spoke to me. I immediately recognized that friendly smile.
“Becky!” I gasped. She cocked her head uncertainly. I put a hand on her arm.
“I used to be Julie Smith,” I said. Still the cocked head.
“St. Paul’s Episcopal? Mixed Nuts socials?” I said, and the light dawned.
“Julie!” she cried, enfolding me in her arms. “I NEVER would have recognized you!”
Wait, what?
I couldn’t help what happened next.
“Why do you say that?” I asked. (By now other women in need of the facilities were lined behind us watching us pivot, hug and squeal.)
“Huh. Well. Um… your hair is darker?” she said, because she was too kind to say, “You look 20 years older than the last time I saw you, which was 20 years ago.”
One person says I haven’t changed, another says I have. Does it matter?
My weight hasn’t changed. My lips are still thin and my nose is still crooked. My hair’s always been long and frizzy, except when I was 21 and a broken heart prompted me to get a buzz cut. (Guess I showed him.)
Maybe we don’t notice our physical changes because we see ourselves every day. One thing I do know: How I look may vary, but God’s love for me does not. He doesn’t care if I’m fat or thin, if my eyeliner is awful, or if my hair looks like tumbleweeds on meth.
He simply asks me to believe, to fight the good fight and finish the race.
Maybe that’s what heaven is: Love, joy, perfect eyeliner and no black roots, ever.
Hey, a girl can dream.