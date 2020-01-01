In 2000, Britney Spears had a hit containing the line “Oops … I did it again.”
It came from her album of the same name which has sold over 20 million copies.
I was never much of a Britney fan. But, as I read further about the album, I was surprised to see that it had been favorably received by critics and included a cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” a major hit of my favorite all-time band, the Rolling Stones (I have a tattoo to prove it).
But enough of that digression, let me share how I ended up reading about “Oops … I did it again” to begin with.
I momentarily got sidetracked to “Oops, I did it again” on Wikipedia because that phrase came out of my mouth as I contemplated the SC Gamecock football team’s loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.
Just two weeks earlier the Gamecocks had upset the then third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The preceding week, they lost to the Florida Gators, but … there were some awful calls and non-calls that made me think, along with many Gamecock fans, we could have beaten Florida.
Then came two-win, five-loss Tennessee and I realized that “Oops, I did it again.”
I am a USC Gamecock and a fan of its sports programs. I am a two-time graduate of the university. I am rightfully proud of my alma mater, enjoyed my time there, and to this day, benefit from what I learned there.
I have “followed” USC football since 1974, meaning I have personally witnessed 45 of our 127 years of “football mediocrity” since the first team played in 1892.
We Gamecocks are notoriously devoted to our team. Despite the fact that I can be somewhat cynical about a number of things, I typically join my fellow fans in a sort of delusional immersion into surrealism each and every football season until I am snatched back to that Gamecock reality and realize that “Oops, I did it again.”
That is, I allowed myself to be fooled into thinking that we had turned the proverbial corner and a new day had dawned for Gamecock football. But no, not so much.
I have come to realize my USC Gamecocks might be an analogue for the state I love as well. I am a South Carolinian by birth. Although I spent some fifteen years living in four other states, I have certainly spent most of my life here. My family, immediate and extended, are from here.
This is home. But as long as I can remember, our state is often at or near the top of a lot of “lists” on which we would like to be lower.
Similarly, we often find ourselves at or near the bottom of lists on which we would like to be higher.
As much as I care about our location on these lists, I care even more about the fact that we seem to have a hard time learning from mistakes and then actually doing something differently to produce a different result.
So, we seem to accept our plight and say “thank goodness for these states or those states, otherwise we would be at the bottom or the top of that list” or “well, who wants to pay more taxes or be more regulated if that’s how to move up or down past these states or those on that list?” We seldom say, “Wait a minute, we deserve to have better lives; why don’t we?”
An answer to that question hit me. Just like Gamecock fans, we South Carolinians often find ourselves saying “Oops, I did it again.” Our government leaders periodically seem to embrace a major problem and convince us that they are committed to finding a solution.
Take K-12 education and teacher salaries for example. Last year, all sorts of verbiage suggested some kind of new approach might be in development.
But by the end of that legislative year, no real progress except (and this will really resonate with Gamecock fans) “Just wait until next year.”
Then appears the headline on the Oct. 30 edition of the Post and Courier: “No school funding fix anytime soon – State senators say they need to study complex system, impacts.” Really?
Oops, I did it again! I allowed myself to hope last year that something might happen. How long has this been a problem? And you still need time to “study” it?
The Clemson Tigers seem to have discovered a way to move up a list that’s important to them. And even at USC, ditto for Dawn Staley’s Lady Gamecocks.
Fans of those teams don’t have many “Oops, I did it again” moments. Perhaps our state’s political and economic elites can at some point give our state’s citizens the same gift.