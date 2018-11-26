COOK, Juanita Moss, 86, of Moncks Corner, a retired clerk typist with the Charleston Naval Shipyard and widow of William D. Cook, died Nov. 19. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
JENNINGS, Bettie, 87, of Goose Creek died Nov. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson/Summerville Chapel.
MORGAN, Jerry James, 77, of Bonneau, a retired Navy chief petty officer, aluminum industry maintenance mechanic and husband of Marguarite Peebles Morgan, died Nov. 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
WOMBLE, Robin Paige, 47, of Daniel Island, a teacher, died Nov. 18. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
BREWER, Bryan Keith, 57, of Goose Creek, S.C., an electrician, died Nov. 17. Arrangements by Richmond Cremation Center of Richmond, Va.
CAPERS, Kori Karlton, 33, of Moncks Corner, an electrician and employee with Berkeley County Water Sanitation, died Nov. 17. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
POLHAMUS, Scott, 51, of Summerville died Nov. 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHULER, Bruington Lovon Jr., 74, of Shulerville, an Army veteran, retired mechanic with Westvaco and husband of Janice Gaskins Shuler, died Nov. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
JOHNSON, James Peter, 71, of Summerville, a retired Navy first class engineman and husband of Debbie Johnson, died Nov. 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MANIGAULT, David Christopher, 72, of Goose Creek, husband of Mary Ann Manigault, died Nov. 20. Arrangements by Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
SMOAK, Myron Kim, 62, of Hanahan, a grocery distributor and husband of Laura Kanapaux Smoak, died Nov. 23. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SIMENSEN, Larry Douglas, 74, of Summerville, an Air Force retiree, missionary and husband of Phyllis Armstrong Simensen, died Nov. 25. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.