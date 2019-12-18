In 1949 I remember wondering if I’d ever be put in jail! I then thought, “No! Because girls hardly ever do bad things!” Back then, I’d walk with Rebecca, my Mom’s house keeper since my birth, to the Piggly Wiggly. I was upset that she was treated differently. In the 1950s, “Dear Abby” counseled that sexual relations were for married couples, and promiscuity yielded pain, not joy. The Ten Commandments were posted at Chicora High’s front door. Those ten rules, plus the Prayer and Pledge, reinforced Biblical principles and provided a subliminal guidepost for life, work and raising law-abiding, stable children. Government & History teachers taught that our U.S. president, members of Congress, and local officials, were citizen-servants working for “We the People” with very little monetary compensation. After serving, the president would blend back into his home town.
Then came the shockers! 1962: Supreme Court ruled negatively on school prayers. I had just graduated from Carolina, married, was expecting a baby, and teaching science, when a devastating loud speaker announcement jolted our souls. President Kennedy: Assassinated—November 22, 1963. Kennedy was the first presidential candidate for whom I voted. Two other assassinations followed—Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. President Lyndon Johnson replaced Kennedy and, voila! He introduced his “War on Poverty” in 1964. The Supreme Court shockingly blessed abortions in 1973. Ideals most Americans held dear were attacked between 1960 and 1973.
The war against our Constitution raised its ugly head only decades after America’s founding. The globalists’
League of Nations failed after WWI (1919). After WWII (1945) globalist United Nations passed Congress and promised peace and security! Really? Why Korea? Viet Nam? Iraq? Afghanistan? The UN’s purpose: eventual world government.
Today’s political party battles are not between ordinary Democrats and Republicans. New Conservatives (Neo-Con) globalist Republicans struggle for power against globalist socialist Democrats. The plan? Transform America into just another piece of their globalist world government puzzle.
I was complacent until the Twin Towers came down on 9/11! Searching for information, I accidentally tuned into Rush Limbaugh who was interviewing a Charlestonian black woman describing Lyndon Johnson’s “War on Poverty.” She said that, in the 1960s, government hirelings knocked on their doors to encourage teen girls to leave home and collect government welfare checks. I recently watched an “Epoch Times” YouTube interview with Star Parker, a lovely black female activist, introducing her new book, America’s Culture War and How Trump Exposed it.” Parker experienced living the welfare state life via a worker encouraging her to live by the rules of fraud: “Don’t Work! Don’t Save! Don’t Get Married!” Parker stated: $24 trillion was spent since the War on Poverty. Unmarried birthrate for blacks now is 72% verses 22% when the War on Poverty started. Whites? 3% in the 1950s and today: 30%.
It’s Christmastime. 2020 will soon arrive. Star Parker doesn’t know what to expect, meaning that the next election may erupt in a civil war of sorts, because there’s no clear middle road. She hopes we will simply decide America’s future at the ballot box. However more Americans see that the underground battle may be coming to a head: will we preserve America as founded or surrender to globalist rulers? I prefer optimism!
Let’s go back to Christmas Eve, 1914, when troops were in the trenches of WWI –both Allied Powers and Central Powers—with the opposing sides frequently being close enough that the troops on either side could hear each other. Suddenly, singing began. It was impromptu. A German officer, a tenor with the Berlin Opera started singing “Silent Night, Holy Night” in German. “The shooting stopped and, in that silence, he sang, and the British knew the song and sang back.” Then, first one side would sing a carol, and then the other side would sing, singing carols that both sides recognized, regardless of language. The officer singing “Silent Night, Holy Night” had a deep impact on many soldiers. That evening of singing brought the cultures together, reminding them that, behind the guns, the soldiers were all the same. The singing brought about a “Christmas truce.” The morning after, soldiers from both sides emerged, trading gifts with each other, played ball and one even got a haircut from his pre-war German barber. Almost 100,000 men participated.
Proverbs 1:5: A wise man will hear, and will increase learning…” May we drop raw partisanship and come together to defeat evil globalist intentions on both sides? May we hold those we elect to their oath: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…” Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.