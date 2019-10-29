Shelby Hedrick Poszich, 82, of Moncks Corner, a homemaker and widow of Robert Harry Poszich passed away Saturday October 19, 2019.
Shelby was born December 25, 1936 in Pocahontas, Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy Clayton Hedrick and the late Marie Davidson Hedrick Leonard.
A loving Mother and Grandmother, Shelby was a member of St. Johns Bethel Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday School Teacher. She loved Jesus, walking for exercise and bird watching. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are a daughter- Tina Poszich Ahlemann and her husband, Robert, of Summerville; a son- Gary Poszich and his wife, Kim, of Nashville, Tn.; grandchildren- Jared Alan Mathews and Chelsea Daine Ahlemann; brothers- Grady and Steve and three sisters- Nancy, Phyllis and Marsha.
Her graveside service will be held in Virginia at a later date.