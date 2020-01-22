Obituary Mr. James S. ("Pedro") Burbage

Mr. James S. ("Pedro") Burbage, age 67 of Carter Cove Road Hayesville, NC., passed away peacefully in the Union County Nursing Home on Saturday January 18, 2020 following an extended illness. Mr. Burbage, known to his friends in Blairsville as Julio, was born on October 24, 1952 in Moncks Corner, SC., the son of the late Pete Burbage & late Annie Bell Driggers Burbage.
James was not only a big football fan, with his favorite team being Clemson, but in his high school he had set his own records at football. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, and in his day, he raced short tracks all over South & North Carolina. He was known & loved for the shows he gave the audiences and would spin his competitors out frequently! Fishing, boating, and golfing became later in life loves. James had lived in Hayesville for the past 29 years and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his ex-wife and forever friend, Jamie Burbage of Blairsville, three sons, Derrick Burbage, of North Charleston, SC., & Andrew Burbage of Cleveland, GA.( Mother Cathy Mixon of Charleston SC), & Barry Tabor Jr. of Appling, GA., two daughters and a son-in-law, Anna Burbage of Blairsville, Christina & Michael Martin of Blairsville, GA., three sisters, Carolyn Dewes & Gloria Mullinax both of Moncks Corner, SC., Theresa Miley of Columbia, SC., and two grandchildren, Trent "Derrick" Burbage & Andromeda Burbage, with many nieces & nephews. Scott Brown, nephew & Uncle Pedro's loyal friend, also resides in Moncks Corner, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local VFW in James' memory.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.