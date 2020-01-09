Grace Mary Schiavone (nee Sorace), born in Philadelphia, PA on August 24, 1929, passed away January 8, 2020. Currently an Aiken resident and formerly of Bellmawr, NJ.
She was predeceased by Parents Isadore and Mary Sorace, Brothers Charles and Benjamin Sorace, Sister Frances Gagliardi, Husband and Father of her Children, Albert Charles Schiavo, second Husband Peter Schiavone and Son Albert Schiavo.
She is survived by her 6 Children - Daughter Janet DePrince (Frank), Son Robert Schiavo (Chris), Daughter Marie McFadden (Michael), Daughters Eleanor Togneri and Florence Schiavo, Son Anthony Schiavo, Grandsons Albert Schiavo and Evan Andrews, brother Salvatore Sorace, many Nieces and Nephews and Sister In Heart Gloria Spalinski.
As a young girl, Grace was a ballerina with LaScala Opera Company in Philadelphia for several years. She was their youngest dancer at that time.
Grace had a passion for life and her favorite hobbies were sewing, crocheting, creating beaded bracelets, cooking, baking and playing Bingo. She volunteered for the Aiken Chapter of The Lydia’s Project. She had special stories about her appear in the Aiken Standard and Bella Magazine for two businesses she started at ages 89 and 90 – “Tutu Cute Totes” and “Gracelets”.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Grace on Saturday, January 11 at George Funeral Home, 211 Park Avenue SW, Aiken. Visitation will begin at 10am and a service at 11am, followed by a luncheon at the same location. All are welcome to attend to celebrate the life of Grace!
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the following groups: Prisma Health Hospice, PO Box 7275, Columbia, SC 29202; SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801; The Lydia’s Project, Aiken Volunteer Chapter at Cedar Creek, 1369 Interstate Parkway, Augusta, GA 30909.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com