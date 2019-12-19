Charles Victor Stoll, Jr., 70, husband of Deborah Mims Stoll, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in MUSC in Charleston.
Mr. Stoll was born July 22, 1949, in Kingstree, a son of the late Charles Victor Stoll, Sr. and Georgie Elnita Yarbrough Stoll. He was a graduate of Kingstree High School and Clemson University, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering. He retired from Santee-Cooper after many successful years there and returned to his hometown of Kingstree. Charles was a perfect fit for retired life in Kingstree. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting. He also loved the history here. He joined the Williamsburgh Historical Society and played a vital role there helping to set up the renovation of the Annex building. Charles enjoyed walking through our historical cemeteries here in Williamsburg County and often shared that love with others, giving “tours” through the more secluded ones. He frequently perused the SC Treasurer’s Unclaimed Funds list and assisted those who were listed there with getting their monies. Charles was an avid Clemson Tigers football fan and was so proud of their great success in recent years.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Debbie, are: a son, William Stoll of Georgetown; and a daughter, Alicia Stoll of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering for friends and family and celebration of Charles’ life will be held from 1 to 3 PM, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Stoll Pond House, 1889 Manning Highway, Greeleyville, SC 29056. Memorials may be made to Williamsburgh Historical Society, 135 Hampton Avenue, Kingstree, SC 29556 or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.