BLANKENSHIP, Andrew Louis, 72, of Goose Creek died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
BOEDEKER, Deanna, 78, of Goose Creek, wife of Frank Boedeker, died Aug. 17. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BURRELL, Samuel Arthur, 66, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
CAMPBELL, Blase, 83, of North Charleston, a military veteran and husband of Carol Campbell, died Aug. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
CARTER, Kenneth, 60, of Bonneau died Aug. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
CATTEAU, John Louis, 90, of Cross, a military veteran and husband of Sharon Catteau, died Aug. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
DUPREE, Gene H., 76, of Cordesville, a former heavy equipment operator with the Charleston Naval Weapon Station and husband of Betty L. Wright Dupree, died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FERGUSON, Irvin Alonza Ferguson, 65, of St. Stephen, a Marine veteran, retired construction worker and husband of Ernestine Ferguson, died Aug. 11. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
FLOYD, Caroline Scott, 42, of Summerville, a corporal with Berkeley County Jail and wife of Jeffrey H. Floyd, died Aug. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GODWIN, Tony Ray III, infant son of Tony Ray Godwin Jr. and Kaitlyn Emma Christensen of Hanahan, died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
GREEN, Mary, 83, of Goose Creek died Aug. 15. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
HILTON, Randolph, 64, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Albert Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
MIDDLETON, Sharon Wright, 59, of Pineville, widow of Anthony Middleton, died Aug. 11. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
MINICK, Barnett Ann, 65, of Goose Creek, an accountant, died Aug. 9. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
OSWALT, Robert Allan, 56, of Goose Creek, a former diesel mechanic with CARTA and husband of Regina Coker Oswalt, died Aug. 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
OWENS, Michael Randy, 61, of Moncks Corner, husband of Teresa Owens, died Aug. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
PAULETICH, Noah Robert, infant son of Jessica Yoon Pauletich and Thomas John Pauletich of Goose Creek, died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
SAVORY, Carol Ann, 67, Wassamassaw, a retired assistant director of financial services with the College of Charleston and wife of Arnold R. DuBose, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SHAW, Anna Lee, 85, of Wando died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of Charleston.
STEVENSON, Roy J. Jr., 84, of Moncks Corner, a S.C. National Guard veteran, retired lab manager with Albright and Wilson Chemical and widower of Marcell Malone Stevenson, died Aug. 14. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel of Charleston.
SYPHER, Barbara, 69, of Summerville, wife of Rhett Sypher, died Aug. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
TOMPKINS, Jack, 70, of Ladson, husband of Colleena Tompkins, died Agu. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILSON, Ruth Stone, 85, Hanahan, a retired sales associate with J.C. Penny and widow of Bill R. Wilson, died Aug. 14. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
WYNDHAM, Roney, 69, of Macedonia, a retired heavy equipment operator with Berkeley County and husband of Bronell Thomas Wyndham, died Aug. 16. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
