ATTWOOD, Francis Robert, 80, of Goose Creek, a retired cryptography repairman with the Navy, former lineman with a telephone company and widower of Virginia Attwood, died Sept. 9. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BUMGARNER, Robert Dale, 46, of Goose Creek, a motorcycle and auto mechanic, died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CETRANO, Dolores, 75, of Ladson died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
DAIGNEAU, Paul Lloyd, 62, of Charleston, owner and operator of a landscape company and husband of Karen Daigneau, died Sept. 6. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
DANIEL, William Michael, 60, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
DAVIS, David Jr., 85, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force retiree, retired mail clerk with the United States Postal Service and husband of Bertha Roper Davis, died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
EPPS, Robby Samuel, 59, of Summerville, a handyman, died Sept. 6. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
ESCLAVON, Zelma Sineath, 82, of Hanahan, an office manager with Berkeley Heathing & Air Co. Inc., substitute teacher and widow of Arthur J. Esclavon, died Sept. 9. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel.
FAYARD, Germaid Annaliese, 81, of Hanahan, a retired night auditor with the Knights Inn Motel, first married to the late David Richardson and wife of Jack L. Fayard, died Sept. 9. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
HUNTER, Bonnie Bramblett, 72, of Summerville, an installer and repairman with BellSouth, died Sept. 7. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
JEFFERSON, Melvin, 91, of Goose Creek died Sept. 15. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
KELLER, Terry Lee, 68, of Moncks Corner, a marine machinist with the Charleston Naval Shipyard, maintenance worker with KFC and husband of Jennie Wadford Keller, died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
KNIGHT, Robert Leonard, 89, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force veteran, electrical engineer with SPAWAR and husband of Norma Pearson Knight, died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LEDBETTER, David Glenn, 53, of Hanahan, a chef and husband of Wendy Ledbetter, died Sept. 4. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MAYER, Robert Eyer, 102, of Summerville, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, former worker with Martin Aircraft Co., former B-58 aircraft maintenance personnel supervisor with General Dynamics Aircraft Co. and husband of Margaret Grasty, died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
McINTOSH, LeRoy E., 94, of Hanahan, a military veteran, rigger with the Charleston Naval Shipyard and husband of Nell Sanders McIntosh, died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
McKNIGHT, Sandra, 56, of St. Stephen, a home health aide, died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MORGAN, Randy Mark, 67, of Charleston, a retired teacher and husband of Doreen Ann Morgan, died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
PRESTON, Willie Mae, 87, of Goose Creek, widow of Harry W. Preston, died Sept. 9. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston.
SANDERS, Mary, 92, of Cross, widow of Robert Sanders, died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SMALLS, Albertha, 81, of Moncks Corner, widow of Joseph E. Smalls, died Sept. 10. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
