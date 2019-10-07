BELL, Ruth Dangerfield, 70, of Moncks Corner, a former bus driver with the Berkeley County Department of Education, former transmission builder with Williams Technology and husband of Carol Bell, died Oct. 1. Arrangments by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
CASSELMAN, Jason Matthew, 38, of Goose Creek, a bulk handler with Amalie Oil Co., died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DAVIS, Ethel Gethers, 91, of Moncks Corner, former principal of H.E. Bonner Elementary School and Bonneau Elementary School and retired educator with Berkeley County School District, died Oct. 5. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
FOGLEMAN, George, 88, of Bonneau, a Navy veteran, died Sept. 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
GROOMS, Mary Elizabeth Parker Grooms, 73, of Cross, co-owner of Grooms Processing and wife of S. Calvin Grooms, died Oct. 4. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
HUGHES, Aaron Daniel, 42, of Goose Creek, a builder in the construction industry and husband of Joanna Ward Hughes, died Oct. 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
JACOBS, Rhonda Roasio, 49, of Moncks Corner, a former custodian with Berkeley County Dept. of Education and wife of Mark Jacobs, died Oct. 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
JENKINS, Jennifer Stachewicz, 54, of Goose Creek died Sept. 28. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville.
LATTIMORE, William Ernest, 81, of Moncks Corner, husband of Melrita C. Lattimore, died Sept. 26. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
LEE, Arthur Charles, 72, of Goose Creek died Oct. 1. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
LOCKERMAN, Thomas, 50, of Goose Creek died Sept. 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
NELSON, Britton Edward Jr., 65, of Goose Creek died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
SMITH, Mary Ellen, 27, of Ladson died Sept. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
STICKNEY, Mary Richardson, 67, of Goose Creek, a food and beverage employee, died Oct. 2. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
ADAMS, Clarence Woodrow Jr., 53, of Hanahan, an employee with Hay Tire Pros, died Sept. 30. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
ALGER, Kenneth, 70, of Summerville, husband of Margaret Alger, died Sept. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BENGAL, William, 69, of Summerville died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FUNDERBUNK, Jerry, 85, of Summerville, an Army retiree, died Oct. 3. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
ROURK, Jesse III, 64, of Hanahan died Sept. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WATSON, Jeanette C., 84, of Summerville, a homemaker and widow of Paul E. Watson Jr., died Oct. 5. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home