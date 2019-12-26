ARBUCKLE, Amy Ann, 48, of Goose Creek, died Dec. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ASHWORTH, James E. Jr., 89, of Goose Creek, retired commissaryman chief petty officer second class with the Navy, husband of Annie Reboul Ashworth, died Dec. 21. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BREES, Ira Mae, 88, of Hanahan, wife of Walter A. Brees, died Dec. 22. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CARPENTER, Barbara Marie, 65, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 18. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
HERNANDEZ, Agueda, 91, of Summerville died Dec. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOPPOCK, George, 70, of Summerville, husband of Sandra Hoppock, died Dec. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
JOHNSON, Inez, 73, of Summerville died Dec. 22. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home.
MEADOWS, Lonnie Wayne, 65, of Goose Creek, husband of Pamela Meadows, died Tuesday. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MIDDLETON, Asheley Savannah, 32, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 23. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
MURRAY, Louise Mims Austin, 83, of Cross, a former waitress with Twin Pines and Robert’s Barbecue and wife of Allan Murray, died Dec. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SKINNER, Patricia Polk, 79, of Cordesville, a retired cafeteria worker with Howe Hall Middle School and wife of Mikel N. Skinner, died Dec. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SPIVEY, Ronald, 76, of Cordesville, owner of Spivey Construction Co., died Thursday. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
THOMAS, Daniel D., 66, of Cordesville, a retired carpenter with Detyens Shipyard and husband of Sherry B. Thomas, died Thursday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
TORRES, Fernando, 54, of Goose Creek, husband of Viviana Guzman, died Dec. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.