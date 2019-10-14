BAKER, Jonathan Jerome, 78, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran, retired presiding elder and pastor with the African Methodist Episcopal Church and husband of Virginia Janet Guess Baker, died Oct. 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BELL, Thomas Gordon Jr., 59, of St. Stephen, husband of Deborah Bell, died Oct. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ECKERT, John Michael, 64, of Goose Creek died Oct. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ELDRIDGE, Linda, 78, of Goose Creek, widow of Francis O. Eldridge, died Oct. 7. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
FATTORUSO, Brian, 50, of Summerville, a master electrician and husband of Cindy Fattoruso, died Oct. 6. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
FOSTER, Melda Sue, 59, of Summerville died Oct. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FUNDERBURK, Carl Junior, 85, of Summerville, a retired sergeant first class with the Army and finance worker, died Oct. 3. Arrangements by The Low Country Cremation Mortuary of North Charleston.
GRAVES, Linda, 51, of Goose Creek died Oct. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
GRIMSLEY, William Henry, 86, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran and husband of Eva Baker Grimsley, died Oct. 8. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville.
JENSEN, Lawrence, 76, of Huger died Oct. 10. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
LANDRUM, James Jr., 68, of Summerville, husband of Linda Landrum, died Oct. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LOWE, Dominic, 49, of Charleston, husband of Amanda Lowe, died Oct. 7. Arrangements by Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MENARD, Estella R., 85, of Goose Creek died Oct. 7. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MEYER, Susan G., 62, of Moncks Corner, a human resources administrator and wife of Robert P. Meyer, died Oct. 10. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MILLER, Kenneth, 80, of Moncks Corner, husband of Janice Miller, died Oct. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MORGAN, John Reese Jr., 99, of Hanahan, an Army Air Corps veteran, retired planner and estimator with the Charleston Naval Weapons Station and widower of Margaret E. Morgan, died Oct. 9. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MORGAN, Margaret E. 94, of Hanahan, a homemaker and wife of John R. Morgan Jr., died Oct. 6. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PROCOPIO, Vanessa Ivy, infant daughter of Alfonso and Katelyn Procopio, of Summerville, died Oct. 6. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
RICHARD, Irene Hill, 96, of Moncks Corner, a homemaker and widow of Raymond R. Richard, died Oct. 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
RIVERS, Kee’nan Tyrese, 3, son of Chiquita Hamilton and Roger Rivers and a 3K student at St. Stephen Elementary School, of St. Stephen, died Oct. 10. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
SEGARS, Beverly Singletary, 72, of Moncks Corner died Oct. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILLIS, Viola L., 63, of Goose Creek, an educator in Berkeley County and wife of Marcus Willis, died Oct. 6. Arrangements by Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
WOODBY, Wayne Lester, 71, of Goose Creek, a Marine Corps veteran and former industrial construction contractor, died Oct. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
