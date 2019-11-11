AMMONS, Gabriel Holland, infant son of Jacquelyn Steed Ammons and Stephen W. Ammons Jr., of Monks Corner, died Nov. 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
ARD, Edythe McKnight, 96, of Moncks Corner, widow of Ervin D. Ard, died Nov. 9. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
FITZMAURICE, Valerie Laurel, 85, of Goose Creek, an education industry admissions representative and widow of George Fitzmaurice Jr., died Nov. 6. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LEWIS, Isabel G., 94, of Alvin, widow of William Lewis, died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McCRAY, William Allen, 51, of Moncks Corner, an automotive technician and husband of Mary Ann Fowler McCants, died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
McELFRESH, Barbara Wise, 54, of Moncks Corner, a former executive assistant with Berkeley County, paralegal and wife of Mac McElfresh, died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
McNEIL, Charles, 69, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 3. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
MILLIGAN, Nancy Cassandra, 55, of Moncks Corner died Nov. 5. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE, Walcott, 70, of St. Stephen, a Marine Corps veteran, retired law enforcement officer with the S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources and husband of Dinna Ruth Moultrie, died Nov. 3. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
PAIGE, Emppie Harrington Jr., 93, of Hanahan, a Navy veteran, retired foreman with WestVaco and husband of Shirley Paige, died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PATERSON, Mildred Ann, of Summerville, wife of Robert Waller, died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
PRUITT, A.R., 86, of Goose Creek, a retired Marine Corps sergeant major, teacher and widower of Josephine Grzesiak Pruitt, died Nov. 2. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
RAY, Charles David, 65, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
REEVES, Marie Hill, 90, of Lebanon, a homemaker and widow of Harris D. Reeves, died Nov. 3. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
RIESEN, Frederick William Jr., 77, of Wando, an Army Reserve veteran, lawyer and husband of Patricia Clark Riesen, died Nov. 9. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
ROHRSSEN, Jo Ann, of Ladson, wife of Ralph Rohrssen, died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHARPE, Betty L., 70, of Goose Creek, a teacher with Charleston County Schools, died Nov. 9. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
SMITH, John David, 48, of Bonneau, a loan manager with Auto Money Title Loans, died Nov. 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SPELLS, Linda Mae Springer, 62, of Moncks Corner, wife of Louis Spells, died Nov. 5. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home of Mount Pleasant.
TAYLOR, Edith S., of Goose Creek, a Robinson Family Dentistry retiree, died Nov. 7. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WARING, Minnie, 67, of Hanahan, wife of William Waring, died Nov. 5. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
WEY, Barbara Lee, 82, of Summerville, a homemaker, died Nov. 4. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
WIGGINS, Harriett Raniey, 94, of Pineville, a cook with Berkeley County Schools, died Nov. 6. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.