ALFORD, Viola Marie, 67, of Summerville died Jan. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BEAUFORD, Sylvester Leon, 63, of Jamestown died Jan. 23. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
BLANTON, Henry Mouzon, 86, of Ridgeville, owner of Lebanon Quick Stop and husband of Joyce Frances Blanton, died Jan. 22. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
BLEVINS, Toni Ann Gentry, 71, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 21. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center.
CADDELL, Vernie Silas, 89, of Macedonia, former employee with United Piece and Dye Works and Reliable Electric and husband of Elise Wrenn Caddell, died Jan. 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CALUB, Bienvenido Florendo, 82, of Goose Creek, a retired chief petty officer with the Navy, electrician with the Charleston Naval Shipyard, motor rewinder with Detyens Shipyards and Rewind Specialties and husband of Lina Galutera Calub, died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CAPPS, Richard Randall, 64, of Summerville, a leach tech with Holcim Cement Plant and husband of Pamela Ann Capps, died Jan. 19. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
COOK, Maria Del Carmen, 61, of Summerville died Jan. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville.
COOPER, Grayson Scott, 16, son of Scott and Dominique Cooper, of Moncks Corner, a student at Cane Bay High School, died Jan. 17. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
CRAIN, Thomas H., 77, of Summerville, an employee of Walmart and husband of Janet Crain, died Jan. 19. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DAVIS, Michael Eugene, 64, of Goose Creek died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
EASTERLIN, James Oliver, 69, of Goose Creek, husband of Rhonda Rasberry Easterlin, died Jan. 24. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
GADSON, Joe, 81, of Cross died Jan. 22. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
GIBBS, Malik Jalen, 19, of St. Stephen died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GIBBS, Roy Fabion, 64, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran and retired mechanic with Detyens Shipyard, died Jan. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GREEN, Edna Mae Blandon, 71, of Bonneau, a retired administrative assistant with the Berkeley County School District and wife of Frank A. Green, died Jan. 18. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GREEN, Matrice Dominic, 23, of St. Stephen died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
HARDY, Harriet Kindle, 69, of St. Stephen, a retired receiving clerk with Central Hardware and wife of H. Don Hardy II, died Jan. 18. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HARLEY, Woodrow Beauford, 82, of Ladson died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
HARRELL, Jimmy O’neal, 77, of Macedonia, a National Guard veteran, GTE retiree, co-owner and operator of Pee Dee Tree & Stump Service and husband of Edwardine Orvin Shuler Harrell, died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HARRIS, Maurice, 61, of Summerville, an Army veteran, adult support mentor and husband of Lynette Harris, died Jan. 18. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
JONES, Moses, 75, of Pineville, a former chemical operator with Georgia-Pacific and husband of Valerie Washington Jones, died Jan. 22. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
LAREAU, Saundra, 78, of Ladson, an employee of Charleston AFB and wife of Daryl J. Lareau, died Jan. 18. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LAUR, Tammy, 59, of Goose Creek died Jan. 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
LAWRENCE, Willard Leon, 66, of Summerville died Jan. 18. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McINTYRE, David F., 87, of Hanahan, a military veteran, civil service avionics electronic integrated systems supervisor and husband of Gracie McIntyre, died Jan. 18. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
METTS, Vicki Jacob, 65, of Moncks Corner, an export customer representative with Ingevity and wife of J. Ronald Metts, died Jan. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
MOSELEY, Wayne, 63, husband of Toni Moseley, entered into rest Saturday, Jan. 25. Arrangements will be announced by George Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
PERNIGOTTI, Gerald Angelo, 75, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 21. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
POTTER, James Martin, 72, of Macedonia, a retired maintenance tech with Chargeurs and husband of Priscilla Brinson Potter, died Jan. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
RICE, James J., 78, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran, marine and aviation engineer and husband of Stephanie D. Rice, died Jan. 20. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
SCOTT, Thirlestine, 78, of St. Stephen died Jan. 18. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SMITH, Annette, 57, of Moncks Corner, widow of James Jones, died Jan. 17. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home’s Moncks Corner Chapel.
WATSKY, Melvin Bernard, 76, of Goose Creek, an optometrist and husband of Roberta Watsky, died Jan. 19. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WEATHERS, Evelyn Grant, 79, of Moncks Corner, wife of Joseph K. Weathers, died Jan. 25. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS, Desmond Malik, 22, of St. Stephen died Jan. 20. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
WISEMAN, Mary Jane, 86, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 23. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.