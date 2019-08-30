CASS, Cheryl, 57, of Cross died Aug. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CRAWFORD, Leroy, 83, of St. Stephen, a retired construction worker and widower of Mary Crawford, died Aug. 25. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GRAY, Billy Ray, 66, of Goose Creek, a retired machinist with the Navy, retired supervisor with Prison Industries with Lieber Correctional Institute and husband of Elizabeth Ann Buss Gray, died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
GROSS, Billy, 71, of Goose Creek died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HUBBARD, Hugh H. Jr., 97, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran, retired minister with United Methodist Church, first married to the late Rebecca Peach Hubbard and husband of Senetta Rahn Hubbard, died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
MIXSON, Lester Ray, 48, of Moncks Corner, a benefits supervisor with Berkeley County and husband of Betty Gaskins Mixson, died Aug. 26. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
RHODES, Roberta Lee, 74, of Daniel Island, an owner-operator of a commercial cleaning company, died Aug. 25. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
SANTOLINI, Marilyn, 88, of Summerville died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SWINTON, Hercules F., 63, of Hanahan died Aug. 22. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.