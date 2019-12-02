ADAMS, Mark Alan, 59, of Hanahan, a self-employed businessman, died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BLAND, Booker Teliapherra, 83, of Cross, a meat cutter with A&P Supermarket, died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
BROWN, Sandra J., 75, of Hanahan, a retired registered nurse with MUSC, died Nov. 28. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
COFFMAN, Norma Jean, 85, of Hanahan, secretary with Hanahan High School, travel agent with Ravanel Travel and widow of Arnold E. Coffman, died Nov. 29. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
COLEMAN, Thomas Marion, 68, of Bonneau, an Army veteran, warehouse manager with the trucking industry and husband of Rebecca Ann Coleman, died Nov. 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
ELKINS, Jackie Wayne Jr., 62, of St. Stephens died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
GREENE, Peggy Douglas, 86, of Moncks Corner, a retired administrative assistant with Charleston Air Force Base and widow of William F. Greene, died Nov. 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HARRELL, Dorothy McDaniel, 88, of Moncks Corner, a former clerk with Berkeley County Government and widow of L.H. Harrell Jr., died Nov. 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HARVEY, Rose Marie, 58, of Hanahan died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
LANGDALE, Wilma Williams, 85, of Daniel Island died Nov. 24. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
MASSIMINO, Jessie Mabel, 81, of Goose Creek died Nov. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
McCRAY, Leroy, 93, of Pineville, widower of Luvenia W. McCray, died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
READ, James Douglas, 53, of Goose Creek died Nov. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SCHARNITZKY, William Arnold Jr., 78, of Goose Creek, a retired Marine Corps major and husband of Martha Remington Scharnitzky, died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
SIMMONS, Herphine Brown, 75, of Moncks Corner, wife of Leon Simmons, died Nov. 24. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
WHITTEN, Lester Alphonso, 61, of Cross, an Army retirees, died Nov. 29. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
WRIGHT, Janice, 55, of Cross died Nov. 28. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BRADSHAW, Clarence Emery, 82, of Summerville, a retired Navy chief yeoman, first married to the late Carol Champion Bradshaw and husband of Barbara Harrell Bradshaw, died Nov. 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.