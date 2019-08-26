ADAMS, Dwayne, 55, of Goose Creek died Aug. 23. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
AGNEW, Dwight M. Jr., 87, of Hanahan, a Navy retiree and husband of Maxine Ann Agnew, died Aug. 18. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BAILEY, Terry, 50, of Hanahan, an employee with Immaculate Reflections Inc. and husband of Brandy S. Bailey, died Aug. 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
BROUGHTON, Alethia G., 96, of Goose Creek, formerly of North Charleston, a retired domestic worker, died Aug. 19. Arrangements by Fielding Home of Funerals’ Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
CARROLL, Marlin R. Jr., 53, of Goose Creek, an S.C. Ports Authority retiree, died Aug.14. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
CHASE, Hope Hartley, 65, of Daniel Island died Aug. 18. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
CONTI, Carolee M. Zukas, 75, of Hanahan, widow of Carmen D. Conti, died Aug. 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
COX, Marvin Dale, 66, of Goose Creek, a retired technical sergeant with the Air Force, business owner and husband of Julia Cox, died Aug. 23. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
GASKINS, Ruth Ackerman, 90, of Huger, a former fire tower manager with the U.S. Forest Service and widow of Leonard Gaskins, died Aug. 18. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HAYES, Sueko Nagamatsu, 68, of St. Stephen, wife of David Hayes, died Aug. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
MAYBANK, Wates Mark, 70, of St. Stephen, a S.C. Highway Department retiree and husband of Emily Maybank, died Aug. 22. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
McMILLAN, Leigh, 50, of Charleston died Aug. 19. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ of Summerville.
REEVES, Heyward Alan, 59, of Moncks Corner, a retired electrical engineer with Santee Cooper and husband of Jeannie Bonds Reeves, died Aug. 19. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SALTERS, Leroy, 63, of St. Stephen, an Army veteran, died Aug. 20. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
SASS, Ruth B., 79, of Goose Creek died Aug. 20. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
SHAW, D. Gene, 50, of Pineville, an auto technician with Crews Chevrolet and husband of J. Denise Spink, died Aug. 21. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.