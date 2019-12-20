BLATON, Miranda Elizabeth, 27, of Macedonia died Dec. 14. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BUTLER, Genovia, 69, of Cross, widow of Jesse Butler, died Dec. 15. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
ELLEFSON, Bonnie Lyn, 57, of Moncks Corner, wife of Patrick Ellefson, died Dec. 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HILL, Bruce, 87, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran, retired truck driver and widower of Evelyn J. Hill, died Dec. 16. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
HODGES, Katarina Dawn, 23, of Moncks Corner, a store manager with GNC, died Dec. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HORAK, Betty Marlowe, 57, of Moncks Corner, widow of Edward C. Horak Jr., died Dec. 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
JOHNSON, Corry L., 39, of Goose Creek, a car salesman with McElveen GMC Buick, local musician and husband of Shawntey Wallace Johnson, died Dec. 18. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
MORRIS, James Edward, 75, of Hanahan died Dec. 14. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
PRATT, Catherine E., 76, of Goose Creek died Dec. 16. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
SHADER, George Walter, 78, of Summerville died Dec. 16. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SIMMONS, Rodella S., 80, of Moncks Corner, a retired dental hygienist and wife of Henry L. Simmons, died Dec. 16. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
TATUM, Paula F., 91, of Summerville, a sales worker, died Dec. 16. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
TYLER, Gardenia, 63, of Goose Creek died Dec. 14. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
VAUGHAN, Vernon F., 72, of Ladson, husband of Dorothey Vaughan, died Dec. 17. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
WORNICK, Venetia Bond, 54, of Goose Creek, a respiratory therapist and wife of David Wornick, died Dec. 16. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
