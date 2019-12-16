ASHE, Milas N., 82, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force veteran, Santee Cooper retiree and husband of Beverly Bennett Ashe, died Dec. 11. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
CASSELMAN, Thomas Wade, 54, of Jamestown died Dec. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CRAWFORD, Carlton, 62, of Pineville, a retired plumber, died Dec. 10. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
DAVIS, Alexander, 95, of Summerville, husband of Cynthia Davis, died Dec. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
FLEMING, Laron Charles, 63, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and husband of Bendetta Gaines Fleming, died Dec. 9. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
FOSTER, Henry L., 85, of Goose Creek died Dec. 10. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
GADSDEN, Ernest Nathaniel, 87, of St. Stephen, husband of Eunice Gadsden, died Dec. 9. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GALLICK, Esther Marie, 86, of Ladson, a licensed practical nurse with Trident Hospital and widow of Edward F. Gallick, died Dec. 10. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
GARNETT, Thyrone L., 51, of Moncks Corner, a truck driver with Blue Max Trucking and husband of Gretta Pride Garnett, died Dec. 13. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
GREEN, Regina, 70, of Shulerville died Dec. 15. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
LASSY, Lorraine Agnes, 84, of Summerville died Dec. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LEE, John Robert, 69, of Ladson, husband of Patricia Lee, died Dec. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MILLS, Juanita Hood, 83, of Macedonia, a retired associate probate judge with Berkeley County Probate Court, former substitute teacher with Berkeley County Schools and wife of L. Marion Mills, died Dec. 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
REID, Elijah, 82, of Goose Creek died Dec. 14. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
SMALLS, Eloise Gillins, 84, of Moncks Corner, a retired seamstress and widow of Joseph Smalls, died Dec. 12. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
STOTLER, Renee, 34, of Goose Creek died Dec. 6. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
TURNER, Mae L., 72, of Moncks Corner, a waitress and wife of Ronald E. Turner, died Dec. 9. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
WHACK, Dorothy, 80, of Goose Creek, wife of Melvin Whack, died Dec. 14. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
WHITE, Walter, 88, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WRIGHT, Geneva M., 91, of Cross died Dec. 9. Arrangements by Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
