BROWN, Emma Orvin, 84, of Bonneau, a former employee of William Heller and widow of Lucius R. Brown, died Dec. 2. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
BUCHOLTZ, Lillie, 89, of Moncks Corner died Dec. 4. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
DAVIS, Vernell Hessie, 81, of St. Stephen, widow of Sylvester Davis, died Dec. 3. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
DENNIS, Terry Joseph, 34, of Moncks Corner, a fabricating supervisor with Carolina Water Works, died Dec. 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
MARION, William, 75, of Moncks Corner, husband of Ermena Marion, died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
MOORE, Timothy Joseph, 43, of Moncks Corner, a former HVAC technician, died Dec. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
SMALLS, Dorothy, 48, of Moncks Corner, wife of Jacob Smalls, died Nov. 28. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SPARKS, Jessie Mae Odom, 84, of Hanahan, S.C., widow of Kenneth E. Sparks, died Nov. 30. Arrangements by Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Ga.
THOMAS, Eunice Thomas, 82, of Moncks Corner, a former clerk with Gaskins Grocery and widow of Richard Thomas, died Dec. 3. Arrangements Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
BARGER, Catherine, 79, of Summerville, wife of Frank Barger, died Dec. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KRUGMAN, Patricia Jo, 71, of Hanahan, a retired Air Force personnel technician, died Dec. 1. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
LAMBERT, Glennie David, 62, of Goose Creek, husband of Iona Lambert, died Nov. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LOCKWOOD, John Ernest, 60, of Hanahan, a retired concrete foreman, died Dec. 1. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
NIEVES, Hildebrando Ebuen, 73, of Goose Creek, a Navy retiree, U.S. Postal Service retiree and husband of Gloria Fong Nieves, died Dec. 3. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
STINNEY, David, of Goose Creek died Dec. 4. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.